Adrian Collins on his bike for cycle challenge

He will visit 54 cricket clubs in Shropshire, travelling 500 miles on his road bike to raise money for Chance to Shine and Blood Cancer UK.

He has drawn up a series of routes to take him around the county visiting the cricket grounds, and plans to take pictures when he reaches each one.

“With the lock down easing slightly, I have decided to get on my bike and see what I can do to help raise some money for charity,” he said.

“The coronavirus crisis has had a serious impact on the abilities of all charities to raise the funds they need to carry out the important work they do.

“I have chosen Chance to Shine and Blood Cancer UK as they are two charities which I have had some dealings with, and know of the excellent job they do in their fields.”

Collins is a keen cyclist and hopes the challenge will also help him maintain his fitness during the lock down.

“I’m looking forward to getting out on the country roads in Shropshire to visit all the cricket grounds which have sadly fallen silent this summer due to the virus.”

His fundraising campaign has already passed his initial target of £500, so he has already extended that and now hopes to raise at least £1,000.

“Thanks to everyone who has donated so far, please keep giving!” he added.

If anyone would like to sponsor, they can go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/acsbigbikeride