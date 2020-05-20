Shrewsbury’s Prestfelde School in country’s top 100 for sport

Shrewsbury’s Prestfelde School placed 59th on the list put together by School Sports Magazine.

“Congratulations to everyone that works so hard to make participation in sport such an enriching and rewarding experience at our school,” said Fiona Orchard, head of Prestfelde School. “Being a new entry in the list this year is a fantastic achievement and one that our pupils and staff should be very proud about.”

Prestfelde has enjoyed success in winning the English Schools under-13 national cricket final, as well as finishing seventh in the country for under-11 football and eighth for under-11 cricket.

“It is great to be included in the top 100 list,” said director of sport Rob Newe.y “We are rightly very proud of these successes, but we believe the day-to-day provision for physical education at Prestfelde for all our pupils is to be celebrated.

“With five specialist PE teachers and numerous qualified coaches, every pupil from year three upward receives at least four hours of timetabled physical education per week.

“As well as competing to win regional and national titles, we aim to encourage their love of sport as well as looking after their health and well-being in general as we believe this is the best way to find success at any level. This is particularly challenging at present with all our sport activities being run remotely, but we cannot wait to be back on our sports fields as soon as we can.”