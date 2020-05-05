Jack Shantry getting a view from the umpire’s side

Shropshire lad Jack is back living in Shrewsbury and was eager to take every umpiring opportunity that presented itself this summer before the Covid-19 lockdown, writes Dave Ballinger.

He says: “I’ve always felt quite passionate about umpiring. I’ve got a hell of a lot to learn, and I feel like I’m learning every day I’m standing in a game.”

Jack grew up in Shrewsbury in a cricketing family, playing for Sentinel and then Shrewsbury and also being involved in the Shropshire Age Group sides before making his full county debut.

When he was offered a contract by Worcestershire aged 21, he didn’t hesitate and dropped out of his degree at Manchester University to grab the chance to play professional cricket.

It led to 10 years at New Road, playing 250 plus games for Worcestershire in all forms of the game, taking 266 First Class wickets at 29.25 and enjoying his batting with two Championship centuries on the way to 1,640 runs.

But aged 30, he was forced to hang up his bowling boots due to the back injury

Jack Shantry in action when playing.

He has been involved in some coaching at Shrewsbury School where his brother Adam is the Cricket Professional, but main ambition is to become an umpire – with his ultimate goal a place of the elite International Panel.

He said: “I was always interested in umpiring so I did my qualifications while I was still playing. I enjoyed the course, knew some of the laws, but as players we are sometimes blissfully unaware of some of the finer detail.

“It was an eye opener, but I loved it.

“It was quite difficult, obviously the end of my cricket career and I was a bit down because I was hoping to play for another four years.

“I wouldn’t quite say I was at a crossroads but I was thinking about what I would like to do, things that I could be passionate about for the rest of my life with a long working career ahead of me, and umpiring was always top of the list.”

“I’d say even pretty much from early on I was drawn to umpiring. I’ve got a pretty strong sense of fair play, and injustice is always something that has riled me.

“I had many conversations with umpires when I was playing and always found them interesting and good to talk to, so I was always passionate about it.

He announced his retirement in June 2018, and within weeks was umpiring.

“I wanted to keep quite busy and make sure I was doing something all the time, and about a week after I retired I was umpiring a game in the Worcester League in the shadow of New Road where there’s a smaller club cricket ground.

“So, a few of my team mates who were having a training session at New Road could see me umpiring!”

The rest of that year was spent umpiring, Under 14s girls games, schoolboy cricket, any game that needed an official.

Then last year he joined the Birmingham League panel and ended as the League’s Umpire of the Year, and officiated county 2nd XI cricket and Minor County games, including the prestigious final between Berkshire and Staffordshire.

He is always looking to learn from the leading officials in the county and international game, and cites the influence of the likes of Michael Gough and Marais Erasmus.

“They have that air of calmness, so even in the pressure moments they look like they’re in control. Even if they’re worried about a decision or whatever it may be, they don’t portray that, so have a bit of a poker face.”

His tips for umpires include concentration and fitness, and preparation is always a key for him.

“Trying to get out of the way of the game is something I’ve certainly tried to do, no one wants to hear from the umpire more than they need to.

“My advice is try and stay relaxed definitely, try and be inscrutable so if perhaps you feel like it could be a pressure moment, you don’t want to be conveying that to the players and spectators.

“You want to look as though you’re in command, a little bit like a duck, you may be thinking about a lot of things under the water but all is serene on the surface!”

Shantry umpiring

“I always triple check I have the right kit with me for a game. If I can, I have a look at team sheets to see who is likely to be playing. Perhaps have a look at the warm ups and see what a bowler is doing with the ball.

“You don’t want to be obtrusive or draw attention to yourself – I’ll happily go unnoticed – but if you haven’t seen a bowler before, having a quick look in the nets isn’t the worst idea.”

He admits he is ambitious to go as far as he can in the game.

“I’m in it for the long haul, I make no bones about it. We are very lucky in English cricket there’s a great talent pool of umpires, by no means an easy route to the top. But I want to keep progressing.”

“As a player I had a bit of a glass ceiling because I didn’t bowl more than 75mph, so I did very well at Worcestershire for my time there but I knew I couldn’t go any further.

“But with umpiring as long as you work hard, know the laws, maintain good relationships, there is no reason you can’t make it to the top, so this journey certainly excites me.”

He is enjoying his umpiring journey, and would encourage anyone with an interest to give it a go at all levels.

“I would certainly recommend umpiring to anyone who wants to come into it. The cricket family is a special family. It’s been my whole life from the age of 21 when I signed for Worcester, and before that even, playing Minor Counties cricket with Shropshire.

“I have a passion for staying in the game. It’s given me a lot, and if I can return something with umpiring then I think it’s a worthwhile cause to give your career to.”