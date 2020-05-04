Shropshire stars keen to get out in the middle

Before the coronavirus crisis brought a premature end to the 2020 season preparations, both the D40 and S9 squads had been enjoying their winter training at Wrekin College on Sunday mornings.

Both squads are mixed disability sides containing both physical and learning disability players. The age range for players is from 14-60 plus in the S9 squad with the D40 squad currently from 20 to around 45.

Lead coach Jonathan Caldecott said: “As a philosophy, we firmly believe that both squads should grow together.

“We are unlike any of the other county representative squads, in that players don’t move on at the end of the year to the next age group.

“Players develop together, understand the problems specific to one another and subsequently help each other.

“Players get equal opportunities and no one should feel excluded. Warm ups are always carried out as a group, along with skill sets and refreshers. The only separation point is at net practice, when the appropriate ball is used.”

It is a philosophy which has seen the D40 squad reach the national final three times in the past few seasons, falling agonisingly short of claiming the trophy, while the S9s reached the national semi-final in 2018.

And their exploits in the national competitions have seen them play at stunning venues such as Kidderminster and Arundel.

Advertising

The ECB County Disability cricket leagues are played on a regional basis, and also depending on the type of ball used.

There is also provision for development squads to be run alongside each other, providing an entry level for new participants.

The D40 squad play hard ball cricket, 40-overs-a-side with 11 players and replicates any club cricket match.

The S9 softball squad play 30-over games with nine to 11 players, boundary distances being adjusted depending upon player numbers.

Advertising

Players can also be allowed limited movement between squads, which opens up the whole cricket experience offered to them.

It also offers a buffer to ensure a full team is fielded every time, and a guest player not normally playing in that squad can lift team morale with his or her presence.

Caldecott added: “We are always on the look-out to expand our squads.

“Players can join the squads via club, schools, colleges, disability organisations, the local disability league SDCL, or the national organisation CFPD.

“All ages of either sex will be warmly welcomed, and wheelchair users are actively encouraged.”

Disabilities represented in the squads have included, physical disabilities: Amputees, hemiplegia, congenital limb problems, significant loss of body organs, cerebral palsy, wheelchair users, debility following malignant disease, significant mobility problems.

Learning disabilities: Youngsters statemented at school as SENs, adults statemented at school (before 18 years of age), Aspergers and some other cases of ASD for county level qualification.

From this year, the disability squads also have the option of considering certain categories of deaf players for selection.

Potential players must meet appropriate profiles of appropriate functional ability by satisfying ECB Profiling Guidelines for Players with a physical/learning disability.

This is to ensure that ECB competitions are offering a level playing field for all who wish to participate in them. SCB officials will help with this registration system.

Both squads have been grateful to have the sponsorship of Besblock Ltd for their coloured playing kit, and NBC Group Ltd for their county caps.