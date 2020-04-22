Women’s 100 still on cards

Plans for the competition, which aims to offer the county's top cricket talent a chance to play in Shropshire, were unveiled earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic.

And the Shropshire Cricket Board still aim to launch the round robin event at some point later this year, when government lockdown guidelines have eased.

The competition will consist of four regional teams, Northern Force from the north east, Iron Maidens from central east, from south east the Southern Steamers and central west side Severn Storm.

Clubs and Community Cricket Manager Steve Reese, clubs and community cricket manager, said that the competition had generated big interest.

He added: “Obviously we are listening to and will be guided by all government advice on what can happen this summer. Such has been the level of interest, we hope we can get going in some shape or form before the end of the summer."

Ambassadors for each region will choose the teams, lead training sessions and mentor squads throughout the competition.

Rachel Chester and Evelyn Jones will oversee matters at Northern Force, named through its connections with the RAF base in Shawbury.

Iron Maidens, named in honour of the Iron Bridge and industrial revolution, are under the guidance of Hannah Young and Katie Rushton.

Jenny Cotham and Jess Ward will call the shots at Severn Valley Railway-inspired Southern Steamers, while Louise Pugh and Naomi Payne are the Severn Storm ambassadors, named after the county's main river.

The competition, sponsored by Strategic Leisure, is scheduled to take place across four weeks, with a finals night deciding the winner in the fourth week.

And organisers have called on youngsters from around the county to get creative during lockdown by designing a logo for their local sides.

Children aged 16 and under are being encouraged to design logos based on club colours – north east; silver and white, central east; pink and white, south east; purple and central west; black and white.

Designs must be sent to admin@shropshirecricketboard.co.uk with full name and contact details by May 15 and winners will be selected.

Clubs hope that designs will match their desire to entertain with a 'vibrant' cricket style.

County clubs in need of financial support during the health pandemic can visit the Shropshire Cricket website to find more information about the ECB's Emergency Loan Scheme, a Return to Cricket Grant and other sources of health through Sport England and Wales.