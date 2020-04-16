Howzat for a way to fill the cricketing void?

While the on-field action has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Shropshire sides saw their planned pre-season clash become a virtual friendly

The idea was the brainchild of Worfield players Joe Arnold and Chris Wallis, who used the ‘Cricket 19’ console game to play proceedings.

After Worfield captain Will Cook and his Bridgnorth counterpart, Sam Witney, supplied their teams, Arnold and Wallis spent many hours putting the game together as they fed every player’s statistics into the computer.

The action was then relayed throughout the afternoon via Twitter with players from both clubs joining in with comments and some good-natured banter.

Arnold admitted it required a lot more input than he anticipated, but said it was worth the effort.

“We were so looking forward to playing the game so it was great to be able to do something for everyone to follow on Twitter and the players comments added to the fun,” he said.

The game itself was played at a virtual Davenport Park with groundsman James Parker serving up a belter of a pitch.

Having won the toss, Worfield opted to bat but despite 36 from Basit Zaman, the home side found themselves in trouble at 87-5 with Adam Quiney taking three wickets.

Skipper Cook (55) and Ian Walker (39) then steadied the ship before an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 59 between young Ben Parker (47 not out) and stalwart Calvin Priest (30 not out) allowed Worfield to close on 253-8.

Karl Quiney (37), Ian Gregory (26) and Simon Gregory (27) got Bridgnorth off to a solid start and at 100-2 the visitors looked in a strong position.

But wickets began to fall and they were reduced to 163-6.

Bridgnorth weren’t finished, however, as Ben Lees came to their rescue with a vital half-century that helped them secure a tense one-wicket win in the penultimate over.

Victorious skipper Witney was quick to praise Worfield for helping fill the cricketing void.

“Our thanks go to Joe Arnold and Chris Wallis for a very entertaining afternoon,” he said. “It was really tense waiting for the tweets to come through, especially near the end.

“I’m sure it cheered all the players up on what was a sad and frustrating day given we couldn’t get outside in the beautiful weather.”