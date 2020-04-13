Tributes flood in for ex-president Clive Smith

Smith, who was one of the Shropshire County Cricket League’s joint presidents, passed away earlier this month after several years spent battling illness.

A number of clubs and former players posted tributes to Smith on social media.

Newport CC posted on their Twitter account: “So sad to hear the news about Clive Smith, always a popular umpire when visiting Newport and respected by all players and members.”

A statement from Allscott Heath CC read: “Such sad news. Always had time for a smile and a chat and an all round nice guy.”

In a statement posted on its website, the Shropshire Cricket League said its thoughts were with Smith’s family and friends.