Advertising
Tributes flood in for ex-president Clive Smith
Shropshire cricket clubs and players have paid tribute to former umpire and league president Clive Smith, who has died at the age of 84.
Smith, who was one of the Shropshire County Cricket League’s joint presidents, passed away earlier this month after several years spent battling illness.
A number of clubs and former players posted tributes to Smith on social media.
Newport CC posted on their Twitter account: “So sad to hear the news about Clive Smith, always a popular umpire when visiting Newport and respected by all players and members.”
A statement from Allscott Heath CC read: “Such sad news. Always had time for a smile and a chat and an all round nice guy.”
In a statement posted on its website, the Shropshire Cricket League said its thoughts were with Smith’s family and friends.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment