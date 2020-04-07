Worcestershire announce furlough for playing staff

Worcestershire confirmed the news, stating that following discussions with players that the decision had been made to place them on the government scheme, which sees people paid 80 per cent of their salary whilst not working.

"Following ongoing deliberations with the ECB working with the PCA, WCCC held a series of conference calls with all players. On those calls, WCCC made clear our intention was to furlough all players on the same basis as all other staff. It was important to the club that all share the impact on a consistent basis." The statement read.

Players will be furloughed through the month of April, with the potential for extension. Players will return one month before the season starts. The majority of non-playing staff were furloughed by the club in March.

The news follows the announcement by the Warwickshire Cricket Board that it had placed a number of staff on furlough.

The board, which is based at Edgbaston and responsible for running developmental and recreational cricket, explained the decision was taken ‘to protect the interests of cricket in the county’ during the crisis.

Staff there have been furloughed until the end of next month.