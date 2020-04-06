Cricket clubs given guidance on funds

The game’s governing body has recommended clubs first look for help from government programmes including the job retention scheme and initiatives launched to help with tax payments.

Sport England and Sport Wales have also set up emergency funds which clubs may be eligible for.

Steve Reese, from Cricket Shropshire, said the ECB is also looking at making over £20million available for the recreational game.

“It is anticipated that a proportion of this will be accessible for relevant cricket clubs and leagues within the next two weeks,” he said.

Reese also confirmed a Return to Cricket grant scheme is also being planned.

Clubs can email admin@shropshirecricketboard.co.uk for more information.