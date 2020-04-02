Newport cricket legend Colin Wright passes away

The Newport Cricket Club stalwart gave 70 years of service to his hometown club before retiring in 2018 due to poor health.

The talented batsman’s favourite ton came during his unbroken opening partnership of 219 with long-term friend Gerry Gladwell in 1953. His 106 not out against Pakistan Eaglets in 1956 was the first by a player on Shropshire duty.

After making his debut aged 14 in 1947, Wright played as a regular opening batsman for 25 years before retiring with an injury. He enjoyed a stellar career in county cricket for Shropshire in the 1950s.

Wright spent 25 years as honourary treasurer at Newport and was also elected as an honourary life member in 1990.

His wife Christine passed away a year previously. The couple had two children and three grandchildren.