Whitchurch cricket club launch fundraising appeal

The north Shropshire outfit have registered with online fundraiser Easyfundraising to help maintain financial stability with zero income due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The club, which consists of three senior teams, a thriving junior section and a midweek team, are looking to ensure they are in the best position possible when their season gets under way.

Registering allows those to make online purchases, such as everyday shopping, via the website, thus raising vital funds for the Heath Road club.

Chairman Iain Marsh said: “Although the entire world is currently fighting a medical crisis, we all have to believe that at some time, in the not too distant future, we will emerge from this horrendous situation and life will get back to some kind of normality.

“Like other clubs, income at the moment is zero while we still have expenses involved in the maintenance of the clubhouse and ground preparation for when the Covid-19 situation is resolved and the game of cricket resumes.

“We are very grateful for the support we receive from our players, members, sponsors and vice-presidents.

“We would like to extend our gratitude and sincere thanks to all of the key workers who are putting their lives at risk by trying to keep society going during this awful time.”

To help back the club, search ‘Whitchurch Cricket Club’ at https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/ and register.