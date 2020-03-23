Prestfelde bowled over by top team award

The school’s under-13 cricket team won the major award of the evening, The John Beswick Team Award for secondary schools, at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

It is in recognition of the Shrewsbury school’s victory in the David English Bunbury Cup competition that saw them crowned 2019 national champions last July.

The team beat off competition from over 1,000 schools to win this prestigious English Schools Cricket competition, beating Millfield Preparatory School in the final.

Prestfelde were just one of 16 nominations for this award with all 16 national winners in their respective sports.

They received their award from Shrewsbury Town and former Wolves and Wales footballer, Dave Edwards.

The school’s Director of Sport Mr Rob Newey said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition at such a prestigious event. To beat off competition from so many strong sporting schools is a lovely way to celebrate the talents and hard work of both our pupils and staff.”