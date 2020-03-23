Menu

Captains’ date is put in hold

By Nick Elwell | Cricket | Published:

The Shropshire County Cricket League have cancelled their schedule pre-season captains’ meeting.

The get-together was due to be held at St Georges CC on April 14, but following the ECB’s decision to halt recreational cricket due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league have shelved the planned gathering.

Clubs from across the county have called off their pre-season net sessions.

And with the start of the season set to be delayed, officials from the Shropshire League and other league’s around the country are to take part in a teleconference with the ECB to discuss the next steps.

