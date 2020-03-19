Cricket leagues in limbo amid virus crisis

The sport’s governing body yesterday advised an immediate halt to all recreational cricket and are set to hold talks with regional leagues later this week on how best to proceed.

A possible rescheduling of the professional season was, meanwhile, due to take place today, with Worcestershire revealing they have taken precautionary measures after two unnamed players displayed mild flu-like symptoms.

A club statement read: “The physical and mental well-being of our staff is paramount.

“At this stage it is unclear what the implications (of the pandemic) are for cricket going forward. We are in dialogue with the ECB, as are all other first-class counties.”

Cricketers up and down the country have been busy preparing for the season, which now looks likely to be severely impacted.

Officials from the Birmingham League, Shropshire League and South Staffs Clubs League are set to take part in a teleconference with the ECB to discuss the next steps.

The sport’s governing body yesterday recommended a halt to training, pre-season friendlies and ‘any associated’ recreational cricket activity.

In a brief statement the Birmingham League urged clubs not to ‘dismiss the season’ adding: “If possible maintain your facilities so if we get the green light we will be good to go.”