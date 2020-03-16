Grasshoppers crowned champions

Their victory over Alberbury B confirmed them as champions, taking the crown back from Acton Reynald.

A strong batting performance saw Hoppers finish their overs on 188-5 with Jack Case unbeaten on 42 while Paul Elton hit 28, Owain Roberts taking 2-36. In reply, Alberbury B were dismissed for 144 with Myles Thomas hitting 38.

Beacon claimed a 52-run victory over Calypsos to maintain their hopes of finishing runners-up.

Batting first they were bowled out for 126 with Mike Turner hitting 34 and Yuri Pugh 30, while Simon Dodds was the stand-out bowler claiming 3-15. In reply, Calypsos slumped to 74 with Turner taking 2-11 and Adam Whitrick 2-5.

Montgomery finished their season with victory over Alberbury B, despite the best efforts of Mike Crawshaw.

He starred with the bat hitting an unbeaten 61 as his side finished on 109-5 from their 18 overs. Ieuan Griffiths took 3-19 for Monty. In the reply, the consistent Aaron Ruff-Cock hit 30 not out to help his side over the line for the loss of two wickets with seven balls to spare.

Reynald recorded a six-wicket victory over Alberbury A. Batting first, the Pecknall farmers finished on 101-5 with Gary Davies top scoring with 30. Reynald knocked off the runs without losing a wicket, Keith Sambrook and Ian Fox hit 31.