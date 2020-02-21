Grasshoppers into the regional final

They will travel to Bolton Arena on Sunday, March 8, with the aim of qualifying for the national finals day at Lord’s for the second year in a row.

In the first regional round at Sundorne Games Hall, they took on Horwich RMI CC – a late replacement for original opponents Farnworth Social Circle.

Batting first, the visitors made a steady start before the Hoppers change bowlers got to work with Jamie Weir taking 3-17 and Tom Boyd 2-18.

Despite a late flurry with a couple of sixes, Horwich were dismissed for 71 with two balls remaining in their innings.

After losing an early wicket, Craig Heath and Joe Yapp set about repairing the damage.

Heath eventually finished unbeaten on 42, supported by Andy Harrison’s 14no, to see Hoppers to victory by two wickets with five balls to spare.

The national finals day at Lord’s is due to be played on Sunday, March 29.