Cound are straight back up with win

Jack Case starred with the bat with 31 at the top of the order, and momentum was added by skipper Tom Quraishi (27no) to help the Harnage Roaders up to 103-5. In reply, the consistent Mark Jones top scored for Alberbury with an unbeaten 30 as he shared a healthy second-wicket partnership with Ben Peel (21), but the dismissal of Peel brought about a mini collapse.

The Pecknall Farm outfit closed on 73-3, the impressive Quraishi completing a good all-round performance with 2-21.

Alberbury are now neck-and-neck with Condover in second place after Condover got the better of Cae Glas. Condover were indebted to Peter Griffiths (42no) to help them up to a decent 110-4, despite the best efforts of Shaun Southern (2-24).

In reply, the Oswestry side got off to a decent start as Stuart Eyres retired and came back in to end on 38no, but there was little support elsewhere as they closed on 91-5, Griffiths also being the pick of the bowlers with 2-24.

Cae Glas are now just a point adrift of Church Stretton at the foot of the table after the south Shropshire side lost out to new boys Beacon B by 25 runs.

Skipper Marcus Clayton narrowly missed out on a 50, finishing unbeaten on 48 as Beacon compiled 111-4, Nick Collins claiming 2-29 for Stretton. Collins also had a good day with the bat as he helped himself to 20 before the experienced Pete Lee added an unbeaten 24 at the bottom of the order to help his side up to 86-4, Clayton claiming 2-23.

Grasshoppers retained their Division One crown after making it nine wins out of nine with a 29-run triumph over second placed Beacon.

Craig Heath (29 not out), Ed Davies (23), and bowler Andy Harrison (22) were all in the runs for the champions as they posted a useful 114-4.

Tyler Ibbotson (35) looked in good nick for the pubmen, but eye-catching figures of 3-15 for Joe Yapp ensured there was to be no upset as Beacon were dismissed for 85.

Frankton kept alive their hopes of survival following a four-wicket victory over third placed Shelton.

Jamie Whelan top scored for the Shrewsbury side with 19 as they were dismissed for 90, Mark Lammie claiming 2-31.

Frankton lost just two wickets in their chase as Lammie (24 not out) and George Dickin (21) saw them over the line.

The battle for relegation is now a three way race after Willey dragged Grasshoppers B into the equation by beating them by three wickets.

Keith Sambrook looked in good touch in his first game of the season as he top scored with an unbeaten 34 but there was little else on offer as they closed on 93-4.

In reply Willey’s steady openers Stuart Walters (27 not out) and Scott Furber (26 not out) got them off to the best possible start and ensured they reached their target in the final over.