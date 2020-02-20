Dean Suter steps down as Oswestry skipper

The popular wicketkeeper, who led Oswestry last year to their highest position ever in the Birmingham League in 2019 and capped a fine season by being picked for Shropshire, cited personal reasons for his decision to resign.

Chairman Chris Wiseman said: “We are very sorry to lose Dean, but fully respect his decision.

"He did a marvellous job last season both on and off the field, and played a very significant part in our success. We all wish him well for the future."

Warrwick Fynn, Oswestry’s talisman and county all-rounder, will take over as first-team skipper with Alex Davidson, who led the club’s second XI to promotion last year in the Shropshire League, being appointed vice-captain.

Fynn will be without Joe Carrasco, last year’s county captain, who has moved to London, and all-rounder Roman Walker, now on a two-year contract with Glamorgan.

Youngster Xavier Clarke is also set to joint Shifnal. The former Worcester academy player, currently playing in Australia, broke into the Shropshire side last season.

He will be joined at the Priorslee Road club by brother Robbie who, following a season with Port Talbot in the South Wales League, had looked destined to return to Morda Road.

Wiseman added: "We were very much looking forward to Xavier and Robbie batting in our top four next season but unfortunately it is not to be.

"They have made their decision and we must move on. We have a number of youngsters coming through who will be given every opportunity."

New captain Fynn and the senior squad players will commence indoor practice at Ellesmere College on March 1.