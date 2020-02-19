Jack Shantry to share fast bowling tips

The Coach Development Workshop has been organised by the Shropshire Cricket Coaches Association in partnership with Cricket Shropshire.

It will take place at Shrewsbury School’s Cricket Centre on Tuesday, February 25 from 6-8pm.

It follows on from the first hugely successful workshop held last month at Ellesmere College on wicketkeeping and fielding featuring former Kent high performance manager Jason Weaver.

There is a £20 fee with members of the SCCA (Shropshire Cricket Coaches Association) eligible to claim a £10 refund.

Shantry played for Worcestershire for 10 seasons before a back injury forced him to call time on his playing career in 2018.

Before that, he came through the ranks in the Shropshire age group set-up before progressing to the full county side, and has played club cricket in Shropshire for Perkins, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Since his retirement, he has been developing his roles as a coach, a commentator and an umpire.

This practical workshop will be led by Jack and will cover technical, tactical and physical aspects of fast bowling.