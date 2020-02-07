Shropshire clubs play in Hundred

The Hundred is the new 100-ball tournament being introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board this summer.

And Shropshire Cricket League bosses have revealed they will be running their own version, replacing the Senior Slam.

The Shropshire 100 will be for the 22 eligible clubs in the Premier and First Divisions.

Matches will be played on Thursday evenings, with the first round of games on May 21.

There will be three rounds of matches, with teams battling to make it to a finals day at Worfield on July 19.

The Junior Slam is to be replaced, with The Shropshire Ton being introduced for clubs in Divisions Two to eight.

Games will also be on Thursday nights, with a finals day for that tournament taking place at Frankton on June 28.

Further details and rules will be announced in the spring.