John Foster steps down as England Over-60s captain

He has handed over the reins to John Punchard, who will take over matches this summer and the inaugural Over-60s World Cup in Australia in the autumn.

Foster, who has also just stepped down as Shropshire Over-60s captain, took the helm for England in 2016.

He said: “It’s been a fantastic four years and a great privilege to be captain of the team.

“To win four Ashes series was a credit to all the players involved and most importantly we had some great fun and made some new friends on the other side of the world.

“I can recommend seniors cricket to everyone – so dust off your kit, get the whites on and enjoy yourself.”

England Seniors chairman and manager Clive Ricks said: “I would like to place on record the appreciation of everyone involved with England Seniors cricket for the outstanding contribution John has made to the national side.

“No-one, with the possible exception of Douglas Jardine, has planned the defeat of Australian cricket teams so meticulously and John (with apologies to all his opening bowlers) has achieved his success with considerably less firepower!

“John took over as England captain in 2016, with England having lost the home series against Australia the previous summer, and led the successful tour to Australia where the Ashes were regained 2-1.

Advertising

“The trophy was retained at home in 2017 by three wins to nil and another home victory was achieved in the English summer of 2019 by two matches to one.

“A fourth successive Ashes win was recorded during our latest tour Down Under when the Aussies, having levelled the ODI series in the second game, were ideally placed to win only to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, thanks largely to John’s calmness under pressure.

“This triumph was probably the most pleasing of all as it was achieved away from home without the services of several leading players.”

“John has been a high-quality batsman and outstanding leader of the English National side.

“He has (with apologies for the pun) fostered an excellent atmosphere on and off the field and he leaves a great legacy and a stable template for others to follow.’”