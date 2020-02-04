Shropshire cricketer Evelyn Jones joins Warwickshire for T20 title defence

Left-hand opening bat and slow left-arm bowler Jones is a former Lancashire captain who has also played Birmingham League for Whitchurch.

The 27-year-old initially played for Shropshire before moving on to neighbouring Staffordshire and subsequently Lancashire to play Division One cricket; appointed as captain ahead of the 2018 season.

Shrewsbury-born Jones, who recently signed for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, has also been part of Kia Super League since its inauguration in 2016, initially with Loughborough Lightning before joining Lancashire Thunder the following season.

Warwickshire CCC sport director Paul Farbrace said: “Evelyn was part of the England academy programme and has been on the fridges of international selection for several years.

"Given that she also boasts leadership experience, she’s an excellent addition to the squad as we bid to retain our first domestic trophy.

“As well as winning our first trophy, last year proved to be a very big summer for women’s and girls’ cricket in Warwickshire, with our Under 17s girls securing the national title and we had more players taking part in the KSL than any other county.

“We’re committed to building on this and to helping more of our talented players go on to shine on the biggest stage in the women’s game.”

The Bears begin their defence of the Vitality County Women’s T20 on Friday, May 8 with games with away fixtures to Surrey and Cricket Wales.

They play eight games in total over four weekends, finishing on Sunday, June 21 before the inaugural season of The Hundred gets underway and the subsequent 50-over matches in the new eight-region competition.