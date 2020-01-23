Shropshire duo picked by Birmingham Phoenix

Shrewsbury-born Jones, who has played for Whitchurch in the Birmingham league, is a left-handed opening batter for Lancashire.

Teenager Wong joins Warwickshire colleagues Ria Fackrell and captain Marie Kelly as part of the Edgbaston-based squad.

In 2018 the Shrewsbury School student won a place on the ECB England Women’s Cricket Training Group Programme.

Phoenix are still to announce two overseas players and the remainder of their domestic players.

The Hundred women’s competition gets under way on July 22, five days after the men’s equivalent.

Meanwhile, long-serving Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell has agreed a contract extension to the end of the 2021 season.

Mitchell had one season remaining of his current four-year deal.