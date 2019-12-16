Shropshire CCC returning to Wellington and Wem in 2020

Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Shifnal, Shrewsbury and Whitchurch will once again host county matches across the different formats, with Wrekin College also staging two pre-season friendlies and the club’s annual Pure Telecom hospitality day.

Shropshire secretary Richard Lees said: “We are really pleased that both Wellington and Wem have agreed to host matches. We are looking forward to visiting both clubs.

“It’s really good news that so many different clubs and venues around the county will be hosting our first team matches during 2020. They always do a fantastic job in staging our county games.”

Wrekin College will host Shropshire’s opening warm-up match, a 50 overs per side contest against Worcestershire academy on Sunday, April 5.

It will also be the venue for a Twenty20 friendly against Cambridgeshire on Sunday, April 12, which will be followed by a second T20 friendly against Staffordshire at Denstone College a week later on Sunday, April 19.

Shropshire’s first competitive match of the new season will be a Twenty20 group clash against Buckinghamshire at High Wycombe on Sunday, April 26, with the first home match in the competition, against Wales, to be played at Wellington the following week, May 3.

Shropshire’s other T20 group matches will be away to Oxfordshire and at home to Berkshire, which will be hosted by Oswestry on May 24.

Four group matches will follow in the 50-over Trophy, beginning with an away game against Norfolk on June 7, with the other fixtures in the competition against Cambridgeshire at Wem on June 14, away to Cheshire and at home to Suffolk, which will be played at Whitchurch on July 5.

Shropshire will play in the second division of the Championship’s Western Division under the new format. Ten teams have been split into two divisions, with promotion and relegation places introduced.

Shropshire’s opening three-day fixture will be at home to Herefordshire, at Shrewsbury, between July 26-28.

The county will also play a home match in the Championship against Cornwall, which will be hosted by Bridgnorth, from August 16-18.

Shropshire’s three-day away matches in the Championship will take them to Bangor to face Wales (August 2-4) and finally Devon, which will be played at Sidmouth from August 23 to 25.

Along with the other clubs in the National Counties Cricket Association, Shropshire will play a 50-over fixture at home to a first-class county, with Derbyshire to provide the opposition in an attractive match at Shifnal on Friday, July 17.

Shropshire’s popular annual Pure Telecom hospitality day will take place at Wrekin College on Thursday, July 9, with Scottish club Grange CC from Edinburgh the opposition. For booking enquiries, please email hospitality@shropshireccc.co.uk

Some of the venues for Shropshire’s away matches in the Trophy and T20 competition have yet to be confirmed.