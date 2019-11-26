Shropshire cricketers to face first class test against Derbyshire in July

The two sides – who faced one another in the first round of the NatWest Trophy in 1990 – will clash at Shifnal on Friday, July 17 (11am).

Derbyshire will visit as part of the Minor Counties revamp, which has seen it rebranded the National Counties Cricket Association and all members – including Shropshire – allocated a home fixture against first-class opposition.

Shropshire secretary Richard Lees said: “These fixtures have been introduced as part of the National Counties Cricket Association being revamped, with all the clubs to benefit from having the opportunity to host a first-class county.

“We are very pleased to now have the opportunity to welcome Derbyshire to Shifnal for a showpiece fixture this coming season.”

Derbyshire will use the match as part of their preparations for the Royal London Cup competition.

Shropshire have faced first-class opposition in recent years with Twenty20 friendlies against both Worcestershire and Birmingham Bears.

They met Derbyshire in the NatWest Trophy at Chesterfield in June 1990, a match the first-class county won by seven wickets.

John Abrahams top scored with 47 as Shropshire totalled 184-8. John Morris then struck an unbeaten 94 to lead Derbyshire to 186-3, as Brian Shantry claimed 2-47 for Shropshire.