Shropshire's Harry Cooke joins Worcestershire cricket academy

All-rounder Cooke will link up with the academy when they report back for training from November.

Worcestershire academy coach Elliot Wilson said: “Harry is a Shrewsbury schoolboy and has been on the satellite academy for the past couple of years.

“He is yet another one who has come through the Paul Pridgeon tutelage-contact time. He has played a lot for Shrewsbury School this year.

“Harry was a very heavy run scorer for Shropshire Under-15s and also got selected into the Bunbury Festival this year and played a number of games for the academy that led us to feel he will be worthwhile giving some serious time and support to over the next 12 months.

“He has played for Shrewsbury Cricket Club, mainly for the second team.”

Cooke, the son of former Shrewsbury player and ex-professional Andy, started playing cricket with Market Drayton before progressing on to Shrewsbury School.