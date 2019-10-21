Shropshire duo to be in The Hundred

Both were picked during yesterday’s first televised draft, with former Oswestry cricketer Clarke going at the £40,000 stage to Manchester Originals and Shrewsbury’s Barnard at the £30,000 round to Northern Super Chargers.

Clarke will join Jos Buttler and Imran Tahir in the Manchester team, while Barnard gets to team up with England hero Ben Stokes and Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Rashid Khan became the first player selected as West Indies great Chris Gayle went undrafted.

The 21-year-old Afghanistan spinner has had a sensational start to his international career, averaging under 20 with the ball in all three formats including 81 wickets at 12.03 in Twenty20. He was made the first overall pick by the Trent Rockets.

Birmingham Phoenix chose Liam Livingstone and also secured the signing of New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson, as well as Ravi Bopara, Shaheen Afridi and Riki Wessels. Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Pat Brown had been pre-selected.

