Shelton handed a top flight spot

They will feature in the county’s top flight for the 2020 season after finishing third in Division One this year, behind Shelton and Shrewsbury’s second XI.

But Wem’s play-off success to reach the Birmingham League left an extra Premier Division slot open for Frankton, the league has announced.

The league revealed the proposed structures for next season’s Premier Division and Division One, which have been ratified by the main committee.

Frankton, Shelton and Shrewsbury seconds replace promoted Wem and relegated sides St Georges and Bomere Heath in the top flight.

Those two take their position in Division One, where there are also places for promoted Division Two trio Chirk and Wellington and Worfield seconds.