Shropshire aces are in the Hundred draft

A total of 570 players have put their names forward for the inaugural season of the new competition, with Australian pair Steve Smith and David Warner among those with the heftiest price tags.

But also hoping to be involved are current Worcestershire quartet Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard and Olly Westbury.

Northamptonshire's Ben Sanderson, Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke and former Shropshire skipper Richard Oliver are also hoping to be selected.

The eight franchises have already filled three positions in their squad – one centrally contracted England Test player and two local 'icons' apiece – and will choose another 12 during Sunday's televised draft.

Head coaches will have 100 seconds to make each selection, recruiting two names per round until the rosters are complete.

The order of the day's first picks has already been set, with Nottingham-based Trent Rockets getting first choice and Birmingham Phoenix up last.