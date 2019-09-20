Winning habit puts Wem on the brink

The Shropshire County League champions need just two points from their final play-off clash with Pelsall to clinch a place in next season’s Birmingham League.

A winning draw against Walmley and victory over Astwood Bank in last weekend’s double-header has left Wem sitting pretty on top of the play-off table as they head for tomorrow’s clash at Walsall CC (11am).

And skipper Sam Peate is determined to round off a summer of success that has seen his side retain their title and also crowned Shropshire County League T20 Blast champions.

“If you had asked if I had expected to be in this position before the play-offs started, I would have said ‘probably not’,” said Peate.

“But winning is a habit and we seem to have picked up that habit over the past two seasons.

“And when we get on top of teams we drive it home. We showed last weekend that we are up for the task.

“A lot of people would probably have said we were a good Shropshire League side but didn’t have the capability to step up to the Birmingham League.

“But we have done very well against sides that have been in the Birmingham League in the last few years. We have shown our quality.”

Although just two points will seal the deal, Peate won’t be rethinking his tactics and will approach the games the same as any other this season.

“We need two points but you can’t play for that,” added Peate. “We will approach the game like all the others this season, and go out looking to win it.

“Pelsall need to get 24 points so the chances are that we will be bowling first.

“We are in a good situation and with our bowling attack, you would back us to get the five wickets that earns you two points.”

All four sides are still in with a chance of grabbing one of the top two spots that will secure a step up in standard.