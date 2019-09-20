Forton’s season of success

Both the under-11 and under-13 sides came top of their respective Shropshire League divisions.

As well as the various individual awards, caps were also presented to Daniel Haves, Joe Roberts, Callan Piper, Louis Hancock, George Edwards, Will Roddy, Daniel Bailey, Archie Chandler, Sam Gill, Zoe Catton, Henry Spencer and Matt Hoy, who all progressed through to the senior teams.

Academy coach Ian Roberts said: “The juniors have had an incredible season and there has been some fantastic cricket with performances improving all the time.

“The children just seem to be loving the game – it’s a joy to see. Thank you to all the parents and supporters who are there to help the youngsters.”

Trophy winners - U11s : Most Improved player Finn Conlon-Naish; Manager’s Player Noah Catton; Best Performance Frankie Bickley; Best Bowler Harrison Thorpe; Best Batsman Barney Dolphin; Best Player Yuvraj Gill.

U13s: Most Improved George Edwards; Manager’s Player Elliot Dolphin; Best Performance Zoe Catton; Best Bowler Daniel Bailey; Best Batsman Joe Roberts; Best Player Henry Spencer.

U15s: Most Improved Callan Piper; Manager’s Player Archie Chandler; Best Performance Louis Hancock; Best Bowler Sam Davis; Best Batsman Dan Haves; Best Player Joe Roberts.