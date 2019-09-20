Cricket success hits footballers

Struggling Wem, winless after six games in the West Midlands Premier this season, are missing Astley brothers Tom and James, Cohen pair Mattie and Dan, Dave Barnett and Rhys Mellings who are all in action for the town’s cricket team as they aim to seal promotion to the Birmingham League via the play-offs.

Their absence has stung Gough’s side and the boss has been left frustrated by poor commitment levels generally.

He said: “We’ve not had a good start and the commitment levels have not been good enough to be successful in this league. Credit to the lads that have been committed because they’ve given everything. But hopefully we’ll be moving in the right direction with players back.

“We’re without the cricket lads for one more week and they’ll make a big difference.”

Ludlow-based Shawbury are four places above bottom side Wem but just one point better off. Gough added: “There will still be local pride at stake.”