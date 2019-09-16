Shrewsbury finish with comfortable win

Will Parton’s side comfortably finished second in Premier Division One, although they were some way off champions Berkswell.

Amrinder Brar hit 46 for the visitors who struggled to 134 all out with three wickets apiece for Tyler Ibbotson (3-17) and Sam Ellis (3-40).

In reply, Rhodri Evans hit eight fours in an undefeated 55 which steered Shrewsbury to their target despite the loss of six wickets. Shifnal ended their first campaign back in the top flight in a highly creditable fourth position, although they were pipped to third spot on the final day by Barnt Green, who they lost to by 75 runs.

Shifnal skipper Chris Murrall opted to field first, the only team in the division to do so.

Dom Harding (72), Dan Meredith (53), Will Baker (48) and Zain ul-Hassan (48) boosted Barnt Green to a match-winning total of 288-8 before Shifnal replied with 213 all out.

Shaun Lorimer picked up 3-25 for Shifnal, for whom Steven Leach (68) and Shane Setia (53) recorded half-centuries, while Andy Sutton’s 3-49 for Barnt Green took his tally to 50 wickets for the season, the highest in the top tier.

Oswestry responded to the disappointment of missing out on promotion by winning at Harborne and ending the home side’s chances of going up from Premier Division Two.

Harborne began the final day in top spot but a three-wicket loss saw them fall to third, with Oswestry finishing in fourth.

Advertising

The absence of Swapnil Gugale, the only player in the league to record more than 1,000 runs during the season, proved crucial for Harborne, who batted without any confidence after they elected to bat first.

Only Tom Arnold (68) showed the necessary application as Lahiru Samarakoon (5-50) continued his devastating second half of the season form to take his overall total to 53 wickets.

Harborne’s total of 153, in 35.2 overs, was well below par but an early burst from George Land (3-25) meant that the visitors were struggling on 44-4 before a neat innings of 41 from Xavier Clarke turned the tide.

When he was out at 85, there was renewed hope for Harborne, but a sixth wicket stand of 39 between Samarakoon (30) and Alex Huxley (29) put Oswestry back on track.

Advertising

Two more wickets lifted Harborne’s hopes again but Oswestry edged home with eight overs to spare.

Bridgnorth’ winning streak was ended by Bromsgrove, who scored 316-3 in a 138-run win.

Ashley Newfield (104 not out) and Jayden Levitt (59) put on 109 for the second wicket before Newfield and Worcestershire’s Alex Milton (96) added a further 170 for the third wicket.

Alex Wilkinson took 4-52 to reduce Bridgnorth to 57-5 at Cricket Meadow. Gareth Williams chipped in with two wickets for 27 before aA robust 61 from 43 balls from Adam Quiney lifted Bridgnorth to 178 all out.