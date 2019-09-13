Worfield victors are ultimate centurions

enjoyed the glorious weather at Davenport Park on Sunday for the finals of cricket’s newest form of the game.

The Swancote Energy Smash is played in the 100 ball-a-side format with overs consisting of 10 balls with the option to change bowler after five deliveries.

Claverley, who had surprised Birmingham League side Shifnal in the last group game, played in the first semi-final against neighbouring village Worfield, and although they totalled 114 it was not enough as the hosts raced to victory to win by six wickets.

In the second semi-final there was another surprise as Staffordshire Premier side Wombourne defeated Birmingham League Bridgnorth, restricting them to 114 before chasing the total down with ease.

In the final Worfield won the toss, batted first and – against a background of music – put on a spectacular show for a lively crowd as Michael de Iacovo (42) and Ollie Gilks (28) went after the Wombourne bowling, putting on 51 for the first wicket.

Tom Pickerill then intensified the assault with 54 from 27 balls while, after de Iacovo’s departure, Will Cook (54no) initially played quietly at the other end as they took the score to 143.

When Pickerill was dismissed, Cook went ballistic, hitting 37 off the last nine balls he faced as Worfield closed on a daunting 187-5 off their 100 balls.

Wombourne were determined they were not going quietly and Matt Poutney (38) took 30 off the first over to put them in the hunt.

Advertising

Needing to score nearly 19 an over, however, was always going to be a huge challenge and, as risks were taken, so wickets fell with Will Weir and Joe Arnold picking up three each.

Wombourne battled bravely, but were eventually dismissed for 103 as Worfield won the trophy by 84 runs after some of the most brutal hitting ever seen at Davenport Park.

Worfield chairman Iain Seedhouse believes the competition was an enormous success.

“We have had some wonderful summer evenings with really exciting cricket and today has been special,” he said.

Advertising

“We would like to thank our sponsors Swancote Energy, umpires Bob Hesketh and Alan Rudd and the teams from Wombourne, Claverley, Bridgnorth, Shifnal, Chelmarsh and Worfield who

provided such good entertainment.

“ I must especially thank competition organiser Charlie Fox-Davies, who has put countless hours into making this happen and we hope this will become a regular feature of summer at Worfield.”