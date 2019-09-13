Promotion up for grabs in play-offs

Having clinched the Shropshire County League title last Saturday, Wem now face stage two of their bid to win promotion to the Birmingham League as they enter the new play-off format tomorrow.

Walmley, Astwood Bank and Pelsall are the other clubs in the four-team mini league battling for a top-two finish that will secure a step up in standard.

Wem host Walmley tomorrow before travelling to Astwood Bank on Sunday and then finish with a clash against Pelsall at Walsall CC the following Saturday.

“We have got no idea what the sides we are going to face in the play-offs are like,” said Peate.

“They are obviously good sides because they have won their respective leagues and I know there is a bit of money knocking around in some of the leagues.

“There are a few names that we have heard, while I don’t think any of our players will be known to the other sides. But that’s all part of the fun and the challenge.

“I think it’s a free hit for us and that’s the way we will approach it.

“We were expected to win the league on Saturday so there was some pressure. Are we expected to get through the play-offs? Probably not.

“We will give it our best shots and if we get into the Birmingham League, then great. But it’s still been a brilliant season if we don’t.”

Walmley will be favourites for promotion given the firepower at their disposal.

Ex-Warwickshire paceman Recordo Gordon and new-ball partner Mohammad Fahim Jan have bagged 50 and 55 league wickets respectively while Sarmad Bhatti has scored 1,000 runs.