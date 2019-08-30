Ex-England cricketer Ronnie Irani set for Oswestry talk

Irani, who played in three Tests and 31 One Day Internationals for England, will be speaking at Oswestry Cricket Club on October 18.

The 47-year-old former all-rounder follows in the footsteps of fellow Essex legend Graham Gooch who delighted a packed clubhouse at the Morda Road club in April.

Tickets cost £20 and include food.

Mark Ball, who has helped organise the event, said: "After a successful evening hosting Graham Gooch we're really pleased to invite ex-England Test and ODI star Ronnie Irani to Oswestry Cricket Club on Friday 18th October.

"With a top-class cricket career and long stint co-hosting the Alan Brazil breakfast show on Talksport he's full of great stories.

"Ronnie's one of the funniest speakers on the after dinner circuit so we're sure he'll sell really well and be very entertaining."

Irani scored more than 13,000 runs and took 339 wickets in a 17-year first-class career which saw him captain and then coach Essex after starting at Lancashire

He is well-known for his entertaining nature and famously led a mass warm-up of thousands of Australians while fielding on the boundary during a one-day match in Sydney in 2002.

Cricket Crowd Mimicking Ronnie Irani's Stretch

Irani went on to present the Talksport breakfast show for six years and has since gone on to chair Essex's cricket committee and set up a business selling customisable insoles.

He will be speaking in Oswestry one month after the end of the Ashes and a summer which has seen cricket capture the nation's imagination.

Anyone interested in tickets can see Oswestry's clubhouse manager Carleton Leonard or call Mark Ball on 07702 895428.