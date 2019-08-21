Worcestershire thrashed by 10 wickets

Needing to take another six wickets in the Pears’ second innings on day three, Northants bowled them out for 223 just after lunch and Rob Newton and Ben Curran saw off the 34 runs needed in only 4.3 overs.

Head bowling coach Alan Richardson said: “We’ve been outplayed for the duration of the game. We had glimpses of some good performances from individuals but collectively nothing anywhere near sustainable enough to compete.”