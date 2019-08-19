County chase 479 after inserting hosts

Cheshire closed their first innings on a formidable 479-8 from the day one allocation of 90 overs of the match at Nantwich CC.

Oswestry all-rounder Warrick Fynn took four, while Morda Road team-mate Ben Roberts and Sam Ellis and got a couple.

They came at a price on a day belonging to the bat with Fynn’s four costing 157 while Ellis turned in figures of 2-89 and Roberts 2-69.

Home skipper Robert Sehmi led the way with 122, and he was ably assisted by opener David Wainwright (71) and Luke Robinson (76) batting at No 7.

In reply, Shropshire lost opener Jack Edwards for one and closed day one on 52-2.