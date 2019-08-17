Bryan Jones is calling for a positive response

Shropshire go into the game seventh in the 10-team Western Division, a place and four points below Cheshire, and on the back of a heavy defeat to table-toppers Berkshire at Shifnal.

And Jones wants to see the kind of resolve his men showed earlier this season when they hit straight back after a heavy loss.

He said: “After a heavy defeat against Oxfordshire last month, we recovered well to beat Cornwall in the next game.

“We’re now looking to do the same having lost our last match against Berkshire. We’re looking for a better performance and to bowl and bat better.

“Cheshire are always strong, particularly at home at Nantwich, but we’re looking to gather momentum for the last two games of the season and try and get up the table. Our aim is to finish strong.”

Shropshire will complete their season with another away match, against Wiltshire at Marlborough, at the start of next month.

And it is important that they finish well with changes to the structure of Minor Counties cricket, including promotion and relegation, coming into force next year.

The clubs finishing in the top five will go into a Division One West in 2020 with the rest making up a Division Two West.