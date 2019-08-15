Shropshire CCC make three changes for clash at Cheshire

Shifnal’s Ross Aucott, the county’s Twenty20 captain, returns from injury after missing the defeat against Western Division leaders Berkshire earlier this month, while there are recalls for Bridgnorth’s Simon Gregory and Oswestry’s Ben Roberts.

They come in for Ryan Lockley, the injured Jack Twigger and Will Parton, who is unavailable.

Chairman of selectors Bryan Jones said: "After a heavy defeat against Oxfordshire last month, we recovered well to beat Cornwall in the next game.

“We’re now looking to do the same having lost our last match against Berkshire. We’re looking for a better performance and to bowl and bat better.

“Cheshire are always strong, particularly at home at Nantwich, but we’re looking to gather momentum for the last two games of the season and try and get up the table. Our aim is to finish strong.”

Shropshire are currently seventh in the Western Division table, a place and four points below Cheshire, who beat Devon in their most recent fixture at Alderley Edge.

Shropshire will complete their season with another away match, against Wiltshire at Marlborough, at the start of next month.

Shropshire: Joe Carrasco (captain), Warrick Fynn, Xavie Clarke, Alexei Kervezee, Ross Aucott, Simon Gregory, Jack Edwards, Matt Swift, Sam Ellis, Eddie Rhodes, Ben Roberts.