Former Shropshire bowler Dillon Pennington signs contract extension with Worcestershire

The 20-year-old academy product has followed Jack Haynes, Adam Finch and Josh Dell last week in committing his long term future to the county.

Pennington made his senior debut last season, picking up 22 wickets in eight County Championship Division One matches.

He earned glowing praise from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and South African pace bowler Morne Morkel for his performances when the pair were playing for Yorkshire and Surrey respectively.

Shrewsbury-born Pennington returned to the side last month after early-season injury setbacks and has been a regular member of the successful Vitality T20 Blast side.

He represented England Under-19s in the 2018 ICC World Cup and Worcestershire’s Cricket Steering Group chairman, Paul Pridgeon, believes he can eventually earn full international honours.

Pridgeon said: “As a club, we are delighted to have secured Dillon until 2022.

“He is a very exciting young cricketer who, in my opinion, has the ability to not only have a very successful career in county cricket but to represent his country as well.

“Provided that he continues with his excellent work ethic, he is working with the right people to take him forward.”

Pennington said: “I’m really pleased that the club have shown faith in me by awarding that length of contract and I can’t wait to say ‘thank you’ to them by trying to perform out in the middle and taking wickets.

“I had a tough time being injured at the start of the season but thankfully I’ve done OK since coming back.

“It’s lovely to hear Pridge’s comments about playing for England. He has been a big part of my career in coaching me when I was growing up.

“I don’t know if it will happen but that’s my goal and I will work towards that and things like the club giving me a nice, lengthy contract can only help.”