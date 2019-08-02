Will Parton vows to keep up the title pressure

Second-placed Shrewsbury are looking to reel in leaders Berkswell, who head to West Bromwich Dartmouth with a 39-point advantage with seven Birmingham Cricket League Premier One games left.

“With seven games to go, I guess the title is Berkswell’s to lose,” said skipper Will Parton.

“When there is rain around we are always confident we’ll get a game in – and you never know.

“We hardly ever have a game rained off – and last season we didn’t have one game abandoned. Berkswell know they haven’t won it yet .”

Birmingham League

Premier Division: Barnt Green v Dorridge, Moseley v Knowle & Dorridge, Shifnal v Walsall, Shrewsbury v Kidderminster, Smethwick v Kenilworth Wardens, West Bromwich Dartmouth v Berkswell.

Division One: Himley v Halesowen, Leamington v B’hampton, Ombersley v Bromsgrove, Oswestry v B Green, Tamworth v Bridgnorth, Wolverhampton v Harborne.

Shropshire League

Premier Division: Ludlow v Newport, Wem v Quatt, Bomere Heath v Madeley, Wellington v Allscott Heath, Whitchurch v St Georges, Sentinel v Worfield.

Division One: Newtown v Shifnal II, Frankton v Cound, Knockin & Kinnerley v Alberbury, Beacon v Pontesbury, Ellesmere v Shrewsbury II, Bridgnorth II v Shelton.

Division Two: Forton v Shifnal III, Worfield II v Welshpool, Chirk v Sentinel II, St Georges II v Albrighton, Wroxeter & Uppington v Wellington II, Montgomery v Lilleshall 1.

Division Three: Quatt II v Hinstock, Shelton II v Ludlow II, Newport II v Oswestry II, Church Aston v HPT CC, Harpers v Wellington III, Willey v Frankton II.

Division Four: Cae Glas v Trysull & Seisdon, Calverhall v Bishop’s Castle, Bridgnorth III v Acton Reynald, Prees v Church Stretton, Chelmarsh v Wheaton Aston, Madeley II v Iscoyd & Fenns Bank.

Division Five: Broseley v Knockin & Kinnerley II, Condover v Newtown II, Market Drayton v Montgomery II, Wellington IV v Whitchurch II, Much Wenlock v Beacon II, Alberbury II v Wem II.

Division Six: Cound II v Bomere Heath II, Harcourt v Guilsfield, Overton v Willey II, Column v Corvedale, Pontesbury II v Shrewsbury III, Acton Reynald II v St Georges III.

Division Seven: Llanidloes v Quatt III, Lilleshall II v Forton II, Shifnal IV v Ellesmere II, Coton Hall v Quayside, Allscott Heath II v Ludlow III.

Division Eight: Welshpool II v Chirk II, Iscoyd & Fenns Bank II v Cae Glas II, Allscott Heath III v Much Wenlock II, Beacon III v Lilleshall III, Albrighton II v Condover II.

Sunday Division One: Shrewsbury IV v Pontesbury III, Wem III v Cound III, Knockin & Kinnerley III v Madeley III, Whitchurch III v Bridgnorth IV, Worfield III v Alberbury III.

Division Two: Sentinel III v Ellesmere III, Oswestry III v Wellington V, Madeley IV v Knockin & Kinnerley IV, Lilleshall IV v Bomere Heath III, Shelton III v Newport III.