Wicketkeeper Matt Swift wins first Shropshire call-up

Simon Gregory, who kept wicket in last week’s five-wicket win over Cornwall, is unavailable, so Swift, enjoying an impressive season for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League, receives his first call-up.

He joins his London Road team-mates Will Parton and Sam Ellis in the Shropshire side for the three-day match which starts at Shifnal on Sunday.

“It’s a good opportunity for Matt,” said Bryan Jones, Shropshire’s chairman of selectors.

“He’s been on the radar for a while and has been doing well for Shrewsbury.

“He’s a good wicketkeeper and also capable of scoring some important runs.”

Shropshire make three other changes from the team which beat Cornwall.

Ryan Lockley and Jack Twigger both return, while seamer Eddie Rhodes, who made his county debut in the Unicorns Knockout Trophy against Cumberland in June, also comes in.

They replace Ben Roberts, Tyler Ibbotson and Ross Aucott, who is ruled out with a knee injury.

The first ball will be bowled at 11am on Sunday, with admission free for spectators on all three days at Shifnal.

Shropshire: Joe Carrasco (captain), Will Parton, Xavie Clarke, Warrick Fynn, Alexei Kervezee, Ryan Lockley, Jack Edwards, Matt Swift, Jack Twigger, Sam Ellis, Eddie Rhodes.