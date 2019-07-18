Xavie Clarke handed Shropshire CCC call-up

The Worcestershire academy player will make his county debut in the three-day match which starts on Sunday.

The promising Clarke follows in the footsteps of his brothers Robbie and Joe, the Nottinghamshire and England Lions batsman, in representing Shropshire.

Clarke, who has played for Worcestershire’s second team, scored 50 for Oswestry against Bridgnorth in the Birmingham League last weekend, lining up alongside Shropshire captain Joe Carrasco and Ben Roberts, who is also in the county side to take on Cornwall.

All-rounder Warrick Fynn, another Oswestry player, returns to the team this weekend after missing the defeat to Oxfordshire at Banbury earlier this month.

Clarke and Fynn replace unavailable duo Sam Whitney and Ryan Lockley, with Alex Phillips to take over wicketkeeping duties from Lockley against Cornwall.

Chairman of selectors Bryan Jones said. “It’s good to have Warrick back in the side and Xavie comes in to make his debut.

"He’s part of Worcestershire’s academy and rated highly by both Joe and Warrick, who have seen a lot of him at Oswestry.”

The first ball will be bowled at Bridgnorth at 11am on Sunday, with admission free for spectators on all three days.

Shropshire: Joe Carrasco (captain), Will Parton, Alex Phillips, Warrick Fynn, Alexei Kervezee, Xavie Clarke, Ross Aucott, Jack Edwards, Jack Twigger, Sam Ellis, Ben Roberts.