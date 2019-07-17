Toby Shaw to stand down as Shropshire County Cricket Club chairman at end of season

Having succeeded Bryan Foulkes in 2011, he feels the time is right to relinquish the role at the end of this season.

He insisted it has been a huge honour to be chairman and plans to continue to follow the club’s fortunes closely.

“I'm immensely proud to have served as chairman and the role has given me tremendous pleasure,” said Shaw, who was elected to Shropshire’s committee in 2005.

"I feel the time is now right to stand down at the end of the season.

“It also gives me an opportunity to perhaps look at doing other things, but I will still have a very close affiliation with the club and continue to watch matches and enjoy their successes.”

He added: "My focus has always been to encourage and develop young cricketers and it's been pleasing to see so many develop and represent the county, with some also going on to carve out careers in the professional game. From that perspective, I'm very proud.

"I'm also pleased that the club is in a strong financial position. That was always my focus and has allowed the club to set up the Emerging Player Programme which is held during the winter.

"Perhaps one of my disappointments is that, while we've come close a few times, regrettably we haven't yet managed to secure any silverware during my tenure. Hopefully my successor will have greater success on that front.”

Advertising

Shaw came up with the idea for the club’s successful annual hospitality day, held for the 13th time last week, when nearly 700 guests from the Shropshire business community attended the event at Wrekin College.

“The event is extremely popular and will continue to be a great success moving forward,” he added. “That’s down to the help of a lot of people, including our very supportive committee, and we also some very loyal sponsors and guests who attend each year.

“I’m sure it will continue to go from strength to strength and I will now look forward to attending as a guest.

“I was touched when Matt Sandford and Richard Pearson, the current and past sponsors of the event, kindly presented me with a lovely painting of the hospitality day taking place at Wrekin College. It was a wonderful gesture and much appreciated.”

Shropshire’s new chairman will be appointed at the club’s AGM in December.