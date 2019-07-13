Big Interview: Two men with the world in their hands

Archer only joined his new team-mates for the first time in May, after changes to the governing body’s residency rules fast-tracked the Barbados-born seamer’s eligibility, but has made a stunning impact.

The 24-year-old has already set a new England record with 19 wickets at the tournament and excelled on his biggest stage to date, dismissing Australia captain Aaron Finch lbw with his first ball of Thursday’s semi-final at Edgbaston, before returning to see off the dangerous Glenn Maxwell.

A crushing eight-wicket victory set up a winner-takes-all date with New Zealand tomorrow and it will be no surprise if Archer is the coolest man at Lord’s.

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. But the calmer you are the better you are in these situations,” said Archer.

“I just think I’ve always been like this. I try not to get nervous because then you end up doing stuff that you are not really supposed to do.

“Butterflies? Not really. Even when we were at breakfast before Australia... I may be wrong but I don’t think anyone looked nervous.

“Everyone just looked focused by the time we got into the ground. It’s those little things that make you feel like the guys are really ready.”

Archer’s on-field demeanour typically matches his measured words off it, but even he admits that sending the Australia skipper back for a golden duck set the adrenaline racing.

“Emotions were definitely flying after that,” he said with a smile.

“It definitely pushed the team. Everyone was just a lot more focused and switched on. I’m just glad the team is going well.

“I could be doing terribly as long as the team is winning. That would be all right. I’m just happy to play games and win games.”

It seems increasingly likely that Archer will get another crack at Australia during the forthcoming Ashes series, with the only real question surrounding his fitness, not his ability.

There is a growing clamour to unleash him in the Test arena but he has been managing a side issue throughout the last few weeks and England may choose to delay his introduction.

“After Sunday, I’ll probably answer that but for now I’m just focusing on trying to win the final,” he said.

“I’ll keep soldiering on. I have been for a few games now and it’s not got any worse. I was probably going to rest any way but I don’t think Sussex are going to flog me right now.

“I think I may get a well-deserved rest.”

Very little has surprised Archer since he landed on the global stage, but he did express bemusement at the interest in mining his past social media posts.

His prolific use of Twitter as a cricket-mad youngster has given rise to the notion that there is ‘an Archer tweet for every occasion’, often referencing his current team-mates and opponents.

“I have seen this but I don’t know why this should be a big thing! It’s just social media, that’s all it’s there for,” he said.

“I used to do it when I was just watching cricket back home. I wasn’t even in England for half of that stuff.”

Asked if there would be a fitting message to mark England’s first World Cup win in a day’s time, he grinned and added: “Definitely”.

That view is backed up by his captain, Eoin Morgan, the man credited with leading from the front with the host nation’s aggressive brand of cricket.

Four years ago, they flew home in shame having failed to reach the knockout stages after a timid capitulation Down Under.

Now, Morgan is desperate to seize a once-in-a-generation chance and get the nation talking about cricket.

“I think Sunday is not a day to shy away from, it’s a day to look forward to,” said Morgan.

“We have created the opportunity to play in a World Cup final.

“It sounds pretty cool and it feels pretty good.

“It’s the game I love so it’s great news that it’s on free-to-air. Particularly given the 2005 Ashes was, for me, sort of the day cricket became cool.

“Throughout the whole summer, the game was on the front and back page of every newspaper going around, everyone was talking about it and that is really good for the game.

“It is obviously a very exciting time for everybody, ourselves included.”

The viewing public will be in for a fine show if England can replicate the outstanding all-round performance they turned in at Edgbaston.

Their new-ball bowlers set the tone – Chris Woakes’ three for 20 earned him man-of-the-match honours and that man Archer set a new England record of 19 wickets at a single tournament – before a freewheeling display with the bat.

Jason Roy struck nine fours and five towering sixes in his fearless 85, while Jonny Bairstow (34), Joe Root (49no) and Morgan (45no) all batted with absolute conviction.

It was all a far cry from the lame departure in the group stages four years ago, an experience that could easily have sunk Morgan’s captaincy.

“If you had offered us the position to play in a final the day after we were knocked out of 2015 World Cup, I would have laughed at you,” he said with wry smile.

“As a team we have learned to enjoy ourselves, particularly days like this, even if they don’t go well.

“Everybody out there on the field and even in the changing room loved every ball that was bowled. We had a bit of a day out. They have earned a beer or a glass of wine, definitely.”