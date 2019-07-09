Shropshire face fight despite Joe Carrasco’s lone stand

Joe Carrasco’s team were bowled out for just 186 at Banbury yesterday, replying to Oxfordshire’s first innings total of 334.

Carrasco was the only Shropshire man to score more than 18, reaching 99 before being agonisingly caught behind off the bowling of Gareth Andrew, who took four wickets for the hosts.

Oxfordshire then piled on 190-6 at the close of play, meaning Shropshire are 338 runs behind going into the final day.