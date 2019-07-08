Shrewsbury’s T20 hopes take big hit

Batting first at Berkswell’s The Lant ground, Shrewsbury made 126-5 in their 20 overs, Tyler Ibbotson top-scoring with 69 from 64 balls before he was run-out.

The hosts wasted little time in getting over the line with Leicestershire CCC’s Ateeq Javid hitting an unbeaten 79 from just 52 balls as they raced to 132-1 with five overs and two balls to spare.

Yesterday’s T20 Challenge Cup match acted as the regional final with Berkswell going through to the national stages.

Shrewsbury will be hoping for better fortunes when they return to leaders Berkswell on Saturday, for a Premier One match that is sure to have a big say in the tile race with second-placed Shrewsbury 27 points behind.