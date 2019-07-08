Joe Carrasco leading Shropshire rebuild

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat in Banbury.

But while opener Shabaaz Alam hit 54, Shropshire looked to be in a strong position following the dismissals of skipper Harry Smith (5) and Jordan Garrett (6).

Yet a century knock from Richard Kaufman (113) inspired Oxfordshire to a first innings knock of 334 from their 90 overs.

Jack Edwards (3-70) and Sam Ellis (2-27) were the pick of Shropshire’s bowlers.

Ben Roberts, Ross Aucott and Sam Whitney also took wickets.

In response, opener Joe Carrasco begins today still at the crease on 42no having hit seven fours from 75 balls.

But Shropshire are facing a rebuilding job after Alex Phillips (7) and Will Parton (1) were dismissed early doors.

Those dismissals mean Jack Twigger (1no) will join Carrasco in bat when play resumes this morning.