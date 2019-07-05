Oswestry warned to not rest on their laurels

The Morda Road men have beaten two of the top Birmingham League Premier Division Two teams – Wolverhampton and Harborne – in the past fortnight.

But their task does not get any easier on Saturday as they make the trip to second-placed Ombersley.

"We don't want to rest on our laurels but the last two weeks couldn't have gone any better," said Suter, who has his side sitting third, two points behind table-toppers Harborne and one adrift of Saturday's opposition.

"I think we have been consistent in what we have done and believed in the players and the processes.

"It seems every week we have got someone who are top of the league. We have got games in the second half of the season that which you could deem easier, but we have already lost to some of those sides.

"I spoke to the Harborne captain last week who said staying up was the priority and anything else was a bonus.

"We are enjoying the ride and we certainly don't fear anyone. We are looking forward to each game."

Oswestry will be without prolific run scorer Warrick Fynn but are able to call on the services of Xavier Clarke.

Advertising

Mark Robinson will also make a rare appearance with Josh Coleridge dropping down to the second XI.

Oswestry won the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season but Suter knows his men face a tough challenge.

"I think we caught them cold but they have got into their stride now and we always knew they would be there or thereabouts," he added.

"They were missing (former Worcestershire all-rounder) Gareth Andrew that day so it certainly won't be an easy ride.

Advertising

"Xavier has been away playing for Shrewsbury School but he played in that first game and scored 74 so we know he is a class act.

"Mark is only available for a couple of games each season but he's made himself available and we could do with an extra spin option. He's experienced and a great guy also.

"Josh hasn't had that much batting time, I'm trying to squeeze 10 or 11 batsmen into six spots at the moment.

"He can play in the seconds on a good wicket, get some time there and then come back into the fold."